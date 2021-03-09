Last year, when Delaware County leaders asked a group of educators to identify the biggest challenge in keeping their students safe, the educators responded that the most significant issue was the untreated or inadequately treated mental and behavioral health needs of their students.
“We can’t discipline our way out of a mental health problem,” one educator replied.
On Monday, the officials announced that the county government, the district attorney’s office and schools across Delaware County will collaborate to assess and ultimately improve the way mental and behavioral health services are provided to school-aged children.
“The unique challenges during the pandemic have only confirmed our belief that we need to do more to care for the mental and behavioral health of our children," said County Council Vice Chair Monica Taylor. "We want to make sure that we are listening to families and educators, and that we do everything in our control to reduce barriers to accessing care and to reduce the stigma associated with such care.”
Taylor and District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced the project, called the “Delco Healthy Kids, Healthy Schools Initiative.”
“As the district attorney, I often see what happens when kids don’t get what they need to thrive,” Stollsteimer said. “It is my hope that by assessing and — hopefully — improving the mental and behavioral health services for kids in Delaware County, we can keep more kids out of the juvenile justice system."
The county and the district attorney will use funds from the state's Safe Schools grant to hire a consultant to assess how mental and behavioral health services are accessed by and delivered to school-aged children in the county, and then to support a strategic planning process with a broad group of vounty leaders to improve those services.
For several years, the District Attorney’s Office has distributed its Safe Schools funding to public schools to improve the physical safety of their buildings with locks, cameras and similar items. This year funding will also be offered to parochial schools.
The county has hired Bloom Planning to assist with the Healthy Kids, Healthy Schools Initiative. Since December, Bloom has interviewed more than 40 stakeholders, including educators, mental health providers, community organizations and human services staff.
The county and the district attorney have asked parents and school staff to assist the initiative by completing a brief survey, which should take approximately five to 10 minutes and will be confidential.
The surveys are available at https://tinyurl.com/6sxpuyfn for families and https://tinyurl.com/4n4c26y4 for school staff. Individuals may sign up to be considered for focus groups to provide more in-depth input.
The consultant is also working with schools to make the surveys available to their communities through a variety of channels.
“Educators have played a vital role in informing the work of our consultant in the design of this initiative," said Councilman Kevin Madden. "It is also critical that we reach out directly to our families, students, and staff so that we better understand their experience with the way mental and behavioral health services are delivered in Delaware County."
