Delaware County officials launched a COVID vaccination and testing call center last week to answer questions from residents who aren’t connecting with officials online or through social media.
The idea is to answer questions from seniors and those who do not have access to internet services, or who prefer the telephone.
The Delco call center can be reached at 484-276-2100 and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center is also accepting email inquiries.
Workers will help callers complete vaccine eligibility surveys otherwise done online as well as help them find and register at testing sites. The main mission is vaccine-related information, but officials said workers will try and answer any general COVID questions too.
Delaware County faces a uniquely challenging COVID situation as the biggest county in the commonwealth that doesn’t have its own health department. Chester County is managing its coronavirus response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.