Delaware officials have cleared two New Castle County police officers who fatally shot a man in January, but an outside review found that the man's death "could have been avoided if better policing tactics were employed."
The Department of Justice and a law firm found that Patrolman Roberto Ieradi and Cpl. Robert Ellis were justified in shooting Lymond Moses as he appeared to drive toward them on Jan. 13, The News Journal reported. The report published Monday admonishes the department's policies and training related to shooting at moving vehicles and cites errors in police communication during the incident.
Moses' family was "incredibly disappointed," but "not surprised by the report, given the lack of accountability for officers here in Delaware," family attorney Emeka Igwe said.
Igwe and Moses' family have called on federal officials to look into the shooting. A federal lawsuit filed by the family claims that the county, its police department, public safety department and the three officers violated Moses' rights.
The suit also claims the officers lacked the proper training, which contributed to his wrongful death, and the county "specifically knew that its officers needed specific training on excessive force and de-escalation practice."
