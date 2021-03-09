The Delaware County government will add a fifth county-operated vaccination site Thursday at Springfield Hospital.
The clinic, which will be operated in partnership with Crozer Health, will offer COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.
The other county sites:
- The Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester opened Feb. 25 in partnership with Keystone First and the city of Chester.
- Penn Medicine in Radnor began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 26.
- The Delaware County Wellness Center in Yeadon and the Aston Community Center opened in January.
People interested in receiving a vaccine through the Delaware County government can fill out the pre-registration form online: https://delcopa.gov/vax.
A statement Monday updating the county's vaccination effort said Delaware County has requested 31,710 vaccines and received 15,510 vaccines as of March 5.
The county government is one of over two dozen vaccine providers in the county that receive vaccine doses from the state, the statement said. The registration process for vaccinations varies by provider and is not centralized.
"We understand that this can be confusing, time-consuming, and frustrating for residents," the statement said. "We also understand that residents are frustrated by the delay in getting their vaccine."
An estimated 246,680 people in Delaware County who are in Phase 1A and eligible to receive the vaccine, and 41,234 people have been vaccinated as of March 5.
Under a state plan to vaccinate educators throughout Pennsylvania, the Delaware County Intermediate Unit will take the lead in vaccinating educators in the county with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Residents can call or email the Delaware County COVID-19 Call Center if they have COVID-19 related questions including information on vaccines and testing. The COVID-19 Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The phone number is: (484) 276-2100.
The center will also respond to emails sent to Covid19Resources@co.delaware.pa.us.
