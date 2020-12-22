Delaware County Festival of Lights

Delco’s Rose Tree Park has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland. This year, the county encourages residents to also enjoy the Festival of Lights virtually in the safety and comfort of their homes during the pandemic. A link to a video of the festival can be found at delco.gov.

