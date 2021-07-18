Delaware County Community College will hold an in-person open house on Wednesday to provide information about the academic and workforce training programs at the college.
The Summer Open House will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the courtyard at the Marple Campus, 901 South Media Line Road, Media, with a rain date at the same time Thursdy.
To register for the event, go to dccc.edu/openhouse and click on “Summer Open House.”
Open House participants will be able to speak to faculty and staff from the college’s academic divisions about the nearly 80 programs of study offered at the college.
Information will also be available on the student enrollment process and financial aid, including Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds from the American Rescue Plan.
That program provides a grant of up to $600 and a textbook voucher up to $400 for most students enrolled in credit courses for the Fall 2021 semester.
Participants can also learn how to earn college credits while still in high school and how to take full advantage of the college’s many transfer agreements with area four-year colleges and universities that can save them time and money toward a baccalaureate degree.
