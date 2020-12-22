A free career development program now offered online through Delaware County Community College can help people who are returning to work or upgrading a career.

New Choices is a free, one-week, virtual synchronous program, in which an instructor will guide participants through topics including resume writing, interview communication, using LinkedIn and determining your career goals — all in a supportive environment.

In addition, a grant, awarded by the local philanthropic group Project W, will provide participants the opportunity to receive additional free training to upgrade competitive employment skills. Training options include Microsoft Office, Pharmacy Technician, Administrative Professional and more.

A new laptop loan program will allow some participants to borrow laptops for their training and/or job search needs.

Classes are supplemented with one-on-one Zoom sessions with an instructor to help participants create an effective training plan or job search strategy.

Upcoming sessions will be held Monday through Friday on Jan. 11-15, Feb. 8-12 and March 8-12.

Morning and evening sessions available, based on demand. For more information, or to register, call 610-359-5232 or email newchoices@dccc.edu.