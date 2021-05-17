Delaware County Community College celebrated its 2021 graduating class with a virtual commencement ceremony on May 17, 2021 honoring more than 1,500 students who, undaunted by the challenges of learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, earned their associate degrees and certificates.
The college will also provide in-person opportunities this week for graduates to walk across a stage and take photos while adhering to federal CDC and state safety protocols. The in-person events started today with a drive-through Nursing pinning ceremony in which nursing graduates can drive up and receive lapel pins — a time-honored tradition of recognizing nursing students’ achievements.
“Class of 2021 don’t ever allow setbacks or hurdles to overwhelm you. When difficulties arise, remember the words of movie star Audrey Hepburn: ‘Nothing is impossible. The word itself says ‘I’m possible!’,” said Jasmine Rao, the Class of 2021 student speaker, during the virtual commencement ceremony.
Rao, a graduate of Upper Darby High School Cyber Academy who, while in high school, took college credit courses at the College, shared how her father unexpectedly left the family, forcing her, her mother and sister to work full- and part-time jobs to cover household expenses, while each continued to attend college. In spite of family upheaval, the pandemic and the shift to online instruction, Rao said, the college helped her navigate the difficult transition by enabling her and other students “to connect over shared classes, similar majors, similar home situations, or by finding ways to help students organize and hold virtual social events.”
