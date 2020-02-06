Debra L. DeShields, a retired physical education teacher, died on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2019. She was 64.
She was born on March 19, 1955 in Philadelphia to the late Vivian C. DeShields and the late James K. DeShields. She was the oldest of six siblings.
She was educated in the Philadelphia public school system. She was raised with her five brothers on Deacon Street in a section of Philadelphia known as “The Burg.” She attended Fitler Elementary School, Thomas Miffin School and graduated from Roxborough High School in 1972.
DeShields spent most of her childhood excelling in athletics such as volleyball, softball, and basketball which landed her on the Roxborough Wall of Fame.
She attended East Stroudsburg State College and graduated in 1976 with a bachelor of science in health and physical education.
After graduating from college, DeShields went to work for the School District of Philadelphia. She taught physical education for more than 30 years at Willard Elementary School.
As an expert calligrapher, she regularly used her talents to create student awards, school announcements, and even staff milestones. Up until she retired, the 24th and 25th Police Districts commissioned her calligraphy talent for police commendations and certificates.
Throughout her career, DeShields received numerous awards and honors including the Rose Lindenbaum Improvement of Education Teacher Award and the William A. Stecher Award. She was nominated by her school principal and recognized by the school district as an exemplary member of the school community. This honor was bestowed upon her because she was directly responsible for coordinating the school’s socialized recess program, the Red Ribbon/Fall Field Day, which were highlighted activities for students, teachers and families. She partnered with the Food Trust and PANA (Pennsylvania Advocates for Nutrition) where she set up with food pantries to deliver fresh fruit and vegetables for students and their families.
DeShields’ family was the joy of her life. She was affectionately known to her family as “Boo,” “Lu,” “Big Deb,” “Aunt Deb” and “Aunt Debbie.”
“She was a role model for many, always advising, motivating and teaching to ensure not just her family, but all she encountered would stay on the right path,” her family said in a tribute.
DeShields was baptized at Nazarene Baptist Church under the Rev. William L. Banks. Throughout her life, she served the church community as counselor, director and board administrator for Camp Nazarene, Nazarene Baptist Church Prop Shop and an Oratorical Team coach. She was also an active member of the Germantown Baptist Congress of Christian Education and the Eastern District Congress of Christian Education.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Darrell.
She is survived by: her brothers and sisters-in-laws, Steve (Dawn), Kevin (Robin), Terrance (Wanda), Glenn (Milagros) and Tamara; stepsister, Bernadette; nephews, Devin (Danielle), Tavio (Alicia), Damon (Ariana), Darius, Tyree and Tynan; nieces, Tamika, Faith, Tenise, Monica, Regine, Tedra and Ayisha; great-nephews, Duke and Quadir; great-nieces, Kennedy Drew and Diem Soleil; godmother, Mildred Chapel and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Feb. 10 at Nazarene Baptist Church of Philadelphia, 3975 Germantown Ave. Viewing is at 8 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m. Burial is Chelten Hills Cemetery.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements
