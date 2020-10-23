On Thursday night, Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosted a final presidential debate party but this time her focus was to gather together Black men. Parker opened her backyard to neighbors, city officials, ministers, and many voting advocates. Parker ensured that guests were comfortable, safe, and excited to vote on November 3.

Salim Wilson, a business service manager for the City of Philadelphia attended the watch party to show his support to the residents and Councilwoman Parker. Wilson says he tries to explain the importance of voting to Black men using one simple word: Wealth.

“Now, they feel it’s necessary to vote for more than one reason for health care, for jobs. A lot of them are business owners and are now realizing how important their vote is because we need to make sure we get a better representation not only of our communities but of the United States,” expressed Wilson.

And Black representation is what America witnessed during the final presidential debate.

White House Correspondent and Philly native Christian Welker made history as the second Black woman to host a presidential debate since 1992. Welker pressed both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on how they plan to support the African-American community.

“I’m biased when it comes to Christian Welker,” proudly stated Parker. “PHL should’ve been proud today watching Christian on that screen because she’s bred in our great city. When that guy talks about bad things that happen in Philadelphia, tell him Christain Welker comes from us. She’s one of ours,” Parker laughed. Parker went on to add that Black men are the wedge we need to drive voters. “The Black vote is crucial to who’s going to win this election. We need to do what we can to drive a wedge, and that wedge that we are going to drive is with Black men.”

Council President Darrell L. Clarke attended the event to support Parker and to send a message about the election.

“I hope we get a record turn out. We have to go back to 2008 numbers. For the first time, you can vote early. There are big signs everywhere that say ‘vote’. I hope that people understand that they can vote now, they can vote every day until election day.”

Tayyib Smith, founder of Little Giant Creative understands why Black people need to vote this time around. Smith is happy to see former Vice President Joe Biden own up to his mistake.

“It was a mistake and him getting ahead of me and saying I did wrong and my colleagues did wrong was important, way late but important,” said Smith. “As a nation, if we’re not creating policies that speak to the most marginalized.” “Who suffers, the most? Us” stated Smith. Smith says Biden apologizing to Black America doesn’t speak to all Black America but the focus needs to be on leadership at large and restoring justice.