Wrangle your anger and resentment cause you’ve got to retain control of this with a calm hand and a cool head. The humbleness of your faith is being tested. Like my mama use to say, “the best of sermons are seen, not heard.” My advice to you is, live the Bible you read, carefully chose the words that you speak and most definitely display what you pray. Hold off on contacting a divorce lawyer just yet. Pick up a copy of “In Faith and In Doubt: How Religious Believers and Nonbelievers Can Create Strong Marriages” by Dale McGowan and start reading what has happened with other couples.