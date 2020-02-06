My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our up and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
Signed,
— I Want A DNA Test
Dear DNA Test,
Oh no I won’t, but what I will do is try to stop you before you commence to making a mockery of your marriage and children with such foolery. Don’t you dare consider asking your adult children for a DNA test. You’ve raised them and they believe you to be their father, so then, that’s it – you are! Your statue of limitations to confirm that has passed. Look on the bright side, like my mama use to say, “you feed ‘em they’ll favor you.” LOL. So put your glasses back on.
I get the impression you’re a man of few words, and since I totally disagree with you, I won’t keep you long. Asking for a DNA test from your children will only devastate and alienate them and you don’t want to do that. You’re hurt and the thought of finding love again seems impossible. Understandingly so, you were not planning to live out your latter years alone. Here’s my point, as long as you have life, you have another chance at love.
The mind can be tricky during the healing process of heartbreak. Having endured more than a few myself, I remember every negative thought or action becomes totally consuming, taking you to a place where you can’t clearly decipher rational from irrational. I’m sorry you weren’t able to work things out with your wife, but I assure you, your life will get better.
Check out some old family pictures, you’re surely to be surprised and I hope tickled by the moments of reminiscing. Your kids look like you when you were younger, it’s you who changed. Age crept up on you and made a few adjustments, LOL.
Please, adhere to my advice, drop the notion or need for a DNA test. Don’t demean the love of your children as a pawn to get back at your wife. Whenever there’s an opportunity for you to continue to be the best father possible, you should take it. Invest in yourself, get back out there, go the church, volunteer, join a gym.
I know it may seem difficult as the days go by, but wake up appreciating life every day. This experience is the end of marriage, not your life. Meet death by surprise, don’t allow it to become a destination. The rest of your life can be the best of your life. It all depends on you.
— Alma
My boyfriend is very controlling
Hi Alma. My name is K. I’ve been with my boyfriend almost 4 years. He works but doesn’t make enough to help me. He makes up for it though in EVERY OTHER AREA, and he’s also a little controlling. He’s taken my engagement ring from me 3 times and I went and bought my own replacement ring and he told me that no other ring should be on that finger, and made me take it off. Should I continue in this relationship? Oh and yes I do love him.
— K
Well K, it depends. Yes, if you’re 16 and No if your 26. News flash! Your boyfriend isn’t ready to get married and neither are you. When you love someone and you’re ready to commit, you don’t take back the ring every time there’s a problem. And you especially don’t go out and get a replacement ring, frontin’ to your friends, so they don’t see the real deal. What your partner offers, is who he really is. You can’t change, transform or rearrange anyone. Wise up to the truth of the matter, when it comes to your relationships. Otherwise you’re living in the fantasy of what you want your life to be. Stick to what you can control. The truth, that’s what you can change and transform.
—Alma
Answering My Critics
I have worked for a large cleaning company for the past 17 years. Our supervisor recently retired and I was promoted to that job. Once I was promoted, we hired a new guy to join our team who has been doing an outstanding job. He is one of the best employees and cleaners I’ve worked with for a long time. He is a man of few words and shows up every day to get the job done. Every year we pick one person to receive a bonus for a job well done. The supervisor is the person who picks the winner. Without a doubt I thought this guy deserved the bonus. When the others heard he got the award they were mad and whispering behind my back that it was unfair for him to get it. Two of our employees have started acting resentful towards me because they said they’ve worked with me longer. I keep hearing the gossip and I want to explain why I picked the new guy but my husband says I don’t owe them an explanation. I don’t know what to do. I don’t want our crew to be divided or for them not to like me. Do you think I should call a meeting and tell them why I picked him over the others?
—Cleaning
Dear Cleaning,
Ahhhhh no, Boss Lady! It was your decision and you made it. Believe and trust in yourself. There was a reason you were promoted; stand tall in the new opportunity you’ve been appointed.
— Alma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.