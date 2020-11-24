David Norman Dinkins, the genteel first and, to date, only Black mayor of New York City who dedicated much of his public life trying to improve race relations in the nation’s largest city, has died at age 93.

Dinkins died Monday evening at his residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in Manhattan, the New York City Police Department told CNN.

The department had received a call from Dinkins’ residence about an unconscious person having difficulty breathing, according to the New York City Police Department.

Mayor Bill de de Blasio remembered Dinkins on social media as a mentor and friend.

“Chirlane and I are mourning a truly great man. David Dinkins simply set this city on a better path,” he tweeted with a photo of the pair. “He was my mentor, he was my friend, and his steadfast commitment to fight for that “gorgeous mosaic” inspires me every single day. We’ll keep up his fight.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday also shared a photo of himself with Dinkins on Twitter, writing “NY lost a remarkable civic leader.”

“The first and the only Black mayor of NYC, he cherished our “gorgeous mosaic” & served the city & state over a career spanning decades with the hope of unity and a deep kindness,” he wrote.

Speaking frequently of what he called New York’s “gorgeous mosaic” of racial, ethnic and religious diversity, Dinkins championed economic equality and education for people of color, and offered the city a calming alternative to the brash leadership of Ed Koch, whose tenure in office was often marked by strained race relations.

But high crime, a national recession and several episodes of racial conflict largely defined Dinkins’ mayoralty in the early 1990s. Although it was under his leadership that the New York Police Department underwent a major expansion that would be credited with playing a significant role in driving down crime, he was ousted from office in 1993 in a close race by his political nemesis, Rudy Giuliani, who successfully painted Dinkins as an ineffectual leader unable to tame the city’s high crime.

Giuliani tweeted Tuesday that Dinkins “gave a great deal of his life in service to our great City” and added, “That service is respected and honored by all.”

Dinkins was a genuine trailblazer in New York City history. As a member of the “Gang of Four” — an informal group that included longtime U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel, the civil rights attorney Percy Sutton and Basil Paterson, New York’s first Black secretary of state — he was part of a new wave of Black leadership that came to prominence in the 1960s and ‘70s and greatly increased Harlem’s political influence in the city.

When Dinkins denied Koch’s bid for a fourth term in the 1989 Democratic primary and narrowly edged out Giuliani in the general election, he became the city’s 106th mayor and its first one of color.

While in office, Dinkins expanded affordable housing to combat homelessness, pushed for measures to tackle the HIV/AIDS crisis and took several steps to address the city’s high crime rate, which reached its nadir in 1990 when the city recorded more than 2,200 murders that year.

Most notably, Dinkins pushed for a major expansion of the NYPD, dubbed the “Safe Streets, Safe City” program, and by the time he left office, the city’s crime rate had already begun to drop, a trend that lasted for nearly three decades.

Also of note was the move by Dinkins, a huge tennis fan, to negotiate a 99-year lease with the United States Tennis Association that brought the U.S. Open to the city to boost the economy, a move later hailed by one of his successors, Michael Bloomberg, as “the only good athletic sports stadium deal, not just in New York but in the country.”

Dinkins also continued efforts that started under the Koch administration to clean up Times Square by attracting new businesses to the area, which by the early 1990s had come to symbolize a degraded city widely viewed as being rife with drug users, homeless people and porn theaters.

But several racial conflicts largely undercut Dinkins’ message that he was uniquely able to bridge divides in the city and get a grip on crime. Most infamous was the August 1991 Crown Heights riots in Brooklyn sparked after a car driven by a Hasidic Jew jumped a sidewalk and struck and killed a young Black boy. Hours later, a Jewish student was killed by a group of Black men.

Ultimately, the riots lasted three days, with members of the neighborhood’s Black and Hasidic populations physically confronting each other, stores being looted and several vehicles set ablaze. Dinkins was criticized for responding too slowly, and when he visited the area during the unrest, he was booed and bottles were hurled at him.