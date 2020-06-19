Somewhere, Colin Kaepernick is smiling. As quiet as it's kept, and with this being Father's Day, it's only right to pay homage to the father of a movement that is changing the world.
On Aug. 26, 2016, when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick made a move that many didn't pick up on initially. During the playing of the national anthem before a National Football League preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the 49ers in Santa Clara, California, Kaepernick sat on the San Francisco bench.
Kaepernick told Steve Wyche of the NFL Network that he sat because the country “oppresses Black people and people of color.” The 49er quarterback didn't stand for the anthem a week earlier prior to an exhibition game in Denver that he didn't play in because of an injury.
On Aug. 30, 2016, on the suggestion of Nate Boyer, a white ex-Green Beret who played preaseason football with the Seattle Seahawks, Kaepernick began to kneel rather than sit during playing of the anthem.
On Sept. 1, 2016, Kaepernick knelt during the anthem before a road game against the San Diego Chargers. He also said he would donate $1 million to organizations supporting his aims. Soon teammates and other players around the league began to protest by kneeling or raising a fist when the anthem was played.
Since then a lot has changed. Kaepernick has been effectively blackballed from playing in the NFL. Many players stopped kneeling once the NFL reached an agreement on funding social justice causes. But in light of recent fatal police encounters involving people of color, Kaepernick's cause has gained momentum on a larger platform. People around the world are now protesting the way people of color are treated by society and government authorities.
Kaepernick's silent protest has altered history in a way no one envisioned.
Somewhere, Kaepernick is flashing a winner's grin and he's not alone. Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf is smiling too.
In 1996, Abdul-Rauf, known to many as Chris Jackson, refused to stand for the anthem. He said the United States had a history of tyranny and doing so would conflict with his Islamist beliefs.
The National Basketball Association promptly suspended Abdul-Rauf for his stance. The suspension was lifted when he said he would stand and pray silently for those who are suffering from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds.
It's amazing that the bold and calculated expressions of defiance and devotion by Kaepernick and Abdul-Rauf are now being lauded. Sometimes silence is very loud.
Abdul-Rauf's NBA career is over. He's currently playing for the Three Headed Monsters in The Big 3 league founded by hip-hop musician and actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz.
Kaepernick, who hasn't said anything about the recent protests, is still waiting for an NFL team to give him another opportunity to play. Earlier this month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video apologizing on behalf of the league for not doing a better job of listening to players' concerns on racial inequality.
On Monday, after being criticized for not mentioning Kaepernick by name, Goodell praised him and others for raising issues about racism and injustice.
"What they were talking about and what they were protesting and what they were trying to bring attention to was playing out right in front of us — and tragically," Goodell said of why the NFL chose to speak up. "And so all of us saw that, and it was difficult for all of us. And so that was an important point for all of us."
Somewhere, the father of the movement is smiling.
