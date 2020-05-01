DARE TO IMAGINE CHURCH, INC.
6610 ANDERSON ST.
(267) 702-0001
SUNDAY
Worship services 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Due to Covid-19, all services are being held virtually. To virtually attend these services, Bible studies and small group activities or to receive a full schedule of their events, go to www.d2i.online.church.
