Independence Health Group has announced that President and CEO Daniel J. Hilferty is retiring from his position effective Dec. 31.

Gregory E. Deavens, 59, currently executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Independence, will assume the role of president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2021. Hilferty, 64, will continue to serve in an advisory capacity through the end of 2022.

“I’m really incredibly proud if what we have accomplished as an organization,” Hilferty said in an exclusive Tribune interview. “I’m thrilled with the role that Independence plays nationally as a thought leader and locally as civic leader,”

“This is the right moment for me and for the company to transition so I can spend more time with my wife Joan, my children and my grandchildren and I want to focus on my passions of advocacy for substance abuse and mental health.”

“I made this decision knowing that this organization is well positioned now and into the future,” he said. “Independence has never been stronger and I am thrilled beyond words that Greg Deavens will be our new president and chief executive officer.”

Hilferty served as president and CEO of Independence for 10 years, following one year as president of Independence’s Health Markets. He led Independence Health Group’s Medicaid managed care subsidiary, AmeriHealth Caritas, for 13 years prior. Hilferty has held leadership positions within the organization for almost a quarter of a century.

“Dan has been a transformational leader, and Independence Health Group has never been stronger,” Charles Pizzi, chairman of the Independence Health Group Board of Directors said in a news release.

“Since Dan became CEO, the company has increased in health care revenue under management to $27 billion and nearly tripled in size, with operations across 27 states and the District of Columbia, serving 8 million members nationwide.”

Since 2010, Independence’s revenue growth has exceeded the industry average among national health care insurers. Today, the family of companies has more than 11,500 employees across the country.

A native of the Philadelphia area, Hilferty has been a driving force behind countless civic initiatives that showcased the region, including high-profile events such as the 2015 Papal Visit and the 2016 Democratic National Convention. He is currently serving as chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia through October. In 2017, Hilferty received the prestigious William Penn Award, which is the highest honor bestowed upon a businessperson in the Greater Philadelphia business community for their contributions to the region.

As executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for Independence, Deavens directs all financial functions for the company and its subsidiaries while playing a key role in strategy for the organization. Deavens led the company’s recent purchase of its corporate headquarters building at 1901 Market Street and directed the design/build of the Independence Center for Innovation.

“I am extremely fortunate to have worked closely with a world-class leader like Dan over the past several years,” Deavens said. “I am grateful for the confidence that Dan and the Board have expressed in me to lead this great company.

“I look forward to working with the tremendous Independence team, continuing our legacy of enabling access to affordable quality healthcare, driving innovation and promoting diversity and inclusion. At the same time, we will redouble our efforts to serve members and eradicate racial inequities that exist in the delivery of healthcare and other aspects of our society.”

Deavens serves as a member of the board for Independence subsidiaries AmeriHealth Caritas and Tandigm Health. He worked with colleagues to support regional health systems as part of the company’s response to Covid-19.

“Greg is the right person to lead the company into the future,” Hilferty said. “Four years ago, we did an extensive national search for a chief financial officer. Greg was head and shoulders above the rest. Since joining us, he has demonstrated the broad leadership skills need to be CEO.”

“Greg has a comprehensive knowledge of the organization from a strategic operational and financial sense,” he said. “The board and I have confidence that he is the right leader based on his commitment to our members’ health and well-being, as well as the strong financial and business results he has achieved. That is why I recommended Greg for the position and the board unanimously and wholeheartedly endorsed Greg to be next president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross.”

Prior to joining Independence, Deavens was with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) from 2006 to 2016, where he served as the company’s senior vice president and corporate controller. His earlier experience includes leadership roles with New York Life, CIGNA, and GE Capital.

Deavens was named chairman of the board of directors for Hartford Healthcare in July 2020. He also serves on the boards of the Executive Leadership Council and the African American Museum in Philadelphia. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is a graduate of the School of Business & Industry at Florida A&M University.