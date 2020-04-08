Nurses responsible for administering COVID-19 tests to patients in Philly’s Jefferson health system took on the #LevelUpChallenge on Sunday — and their cheerful video has gone viral.
Created by singer Ciara, who is also the wife of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the dance challenge has been around for a while, but is seeing a resurgence as people flock to social media during quarantine.
When the TJUH nurses published their take, they captioned their Instagram post with a sobering disclaimer.
“[W]e waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as [seriously].”
The video is full of energy, despite the circumstances. In a triangle formation, nine nurses clad in blue gowns, latex gloves and face masks drop down into a squat, bounce up and down and bat their bended arms to Ciara’s Jersey club-inspired “Level Up” song.
These workers are part of the Jefferson float and per diem pool, which means they fill-in at different stations where needed, and receive per diem pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.