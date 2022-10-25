During a conference call scheduled with reporters Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner responded to the second interim report issued by the state committee investigating his office on the grounds of impeachment.
Krasner told the news media that “the report is sculpted around the truth,” and that “it is not in any way a good faith effort to get at public safety or issues around criminal justice.”
“This report has nothing to do with any kind of bona fide effort to bring about public safety,” Krasner said. “This (report) has to do with an anti-democratic — and frankly un-American effort — to overturn elections that Republicans cannot win.”
During the call, Krasner and other supporters of his office questioned the legitimacy of the report, highlighting several inaccuracies they claimed to have observed in the report's findings.
“This report that they put out is probably one of the most incoherent reports I’ve ever read released by a....legislative committee,” said Robert Saleem-Holbrook, executive director of the Abolitionist Law Center. “This is an attack on the democratic rights of Philadelphians to elect ... politicians that represent them and their values.”
“This is a continuation of a racist, classist, and abusive political agenda directed at a city that’s been struggling for decades to hold police accountable, said Tonya Bah, member of the Working Families Party in Philadelphia.
Towards the end of the call, Krasner told reporters that he was receiving information about a bill that was amended in the state Senate and sent to the House that would “transfer jurisdiction away from the DA’s office to a special prosecutor selected by a panel of whoever.”
“This amendment to Senate bill 1040 specifically allows for this special prosecutor to claim jurisdictions for categories of cases they believe the DA no longer prosecutes,” a district attorney staffer told reporters at the end of the call.
“Someone just put in my hand what appears to be about as blatant an undemocratic effort as I have heard of in my entire life, Krasner said. “An effort by sponsor Lawrence to eliminate the election of the district attorney in Philadelphia and to make it an appointed position unlike every other county in Pennsylvania.”
“In other words, Philadelphia, the largest and ... most diverse city in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, your votes don’t count.”
In a news release, committee chairman Rep. John Lawrence said, “The investigation into the historic crime and violence in Philadelphia and recommendations for possible solutions will continue in earnest over the coming weeks.”
An attorney representing Krasner’s office during this investigation told reporters that litigation disputing several aspects of the investigation is “still pending.”
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.