There were some startling statements and exchanges during Thursday night's Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.-Omega Omega Chapter's Philadelphia district attorney candidates virtual forum.
Larry Krasner touted his record on increasing diversity as the best of any agency in the city and the best in the history of the office. “We increased the number of Black attorneys as of this September by 100%. We have increased the number of Black employees by 136%. We have also made sure that innocent people sitting in jail got out of jail,” Krasner said.
He said his office has 20 exonerations at this time. “You may want to compare that to the record of Mr. Vega, which includes prosecuting Anthony Wright, a man who he knew for certain was innocent because of DNA. And yet he went and took that man back for a second trial. The jury threw it out in less than an hour. And the city was sued with a result of $10 million of your tax dollars. We cannot have a chief prosecutor who has no regard for the truth,” Krasner said.
Carlos Vega grew up in New York. His mother came from Puerto Rico and opened a grocery store. It was during the height of the heroin epidemic and he experienced violence. “We were burglarized. We were robbed at gun point and knife point. Also growing up, many of my friends were swallowed up by the streets,” he said. “Many of them died of drug overdoses. Others ended up in jail having committed crimes to feed that addiction. I was lucky that my mother put me in Catholic school. My other friends at the time went to the public schools in New York, at which point they were subpar. I had one friend that was stabbed while he was in the sixth grade. I decided to run for office because of this.”
As you look around you now, has there been any reform and do we feel safer now?, Vega asked. “I've always wanted to be a prosecutor because I wanted to be the voice for a person like my mother, and also to show a measure of compassion for those people who are good people that did not have that opportunity,” Vega said. “I served for 35 years. I'm a single dad. I raised two of my children and to put them in school, I worked 15 years at UPS. I believe I have the experience, the humility to listen to others, to bring in reform, but also will reduce the violence in our community, especially communities of color.”
Chuck Peruto said he is running because he doesn’t like what is happening in the city regarding public safety. “I was born and raised and educated in Philadelphia. And so is my extended family. When people are living in absolute fear, something needs change. Yes, there is this progressive movement that has some good points, but they're inventing new words like mass incarceration, and other reforms that are just hurting us,” he said. “This is about guns and drugs. While drugs are not in the forefront of the headlines, these drug territories which are worth money are now being sought after by fighting with bullets, not fist fights. People are having shootouts because they're worth so much — this drug territory — and what's happening is minority areas where these drug corners are, are getting hit the most. They are the people that are suffering the most and the people that are backing me the most are the older Black people.”
To address the issue of gun violence, Vega said he would institute a two-part attack. One is a focus deterrence program, where they engage other law enforcement agencies, (state and federal) to investigate the individuals perpetrating the violence in our community. Once they have those investigations, they bring in other entities, such as the mayor, City Council, social workers, community leaders, and church leaders.
Vega would have call-in sessions with those individuals and offer them an alternative — providing jobs, training, social services if needed. Second, they will prosecute gun cases aggressively. The other issue is to have accountability with the police department to properly prosecute those officers who commit crimes.
Peruto said first, you must get the public to trust the district attorney. “You prosecute everyone who breaks the law because that is your sworn duty. If a police officer is the one breaking the law, shooting someone illegally without cause, without justification, stealing, selling drugs, they have to get prosecuted like everyone else,” he said.
Peruto said he would “meet with the board of judges to straighten them out too” because the lenient sentences are not helping. “We have to make sure that we get my six judges that I've been asking for to hear nothing but guns and shooting cases so that the public understands through advertisement if you carry a gun illegally without a permit, then you're going to go to jail on a first offense,” he said.
Krasner said his office has had no hesitation about charging police officers who are on duty and kill unarmed people by shooting them without legal justification.
When asked about concerns that fairness is paramount in the district attorney's office, Peruto said the problem is this 85% conviction rate. For example, when you have a case that's worth 10 years for shooting on our public streets, where kids could get hurt by bullets, and you offer that person six months in jail. When that goes down as a conviction, he believes that's exaggerated.
“Everybody's going to take those deals. So, yes, you're going to get your pound of flesh. You're going to get your conviction. I want people to be treated fairly,” Peruto added.
Vega has the backing of the FOP. He said he doesn’t care what the FOP expects.
“The main PAC that supports them is known as the Protect Our Police PAC founded by members of the FOP and its main funder gave half a million dollars. This is the same guy who gave $20 million to Donald Trump. There is a circle here and, in the circle, we find Donald Trump who was endorsed by the leash of the FOP,” Krasner said.
Vega retorted, “I'm a lifelong Democrat. My mother, my siblings are. With respect to being tied to the FOP white supremacy group, this is the comment of a rich white out of touchy elitist. I grew up poor. I know what hunger is. I have faced racism and discrimination, both in school, on the street. And even as an attorney, and even now I am being slandered and maligned. I am Carlos Vega, and no one owns me.”
Krasner replied, “Mr. Vega is well aware that as a child, my father was physically disabled, that we were supported on SSI, that I ate food stamps when I was in high school, that I graduated public high school, that I went to college and law school on loans that I pay.”
Peruto said he has a lot of Black friends “that I actually hang out with. I go to their houses, they come to my house, we eat together, and we party together and some of them are lawyers. I have my ears to the ground. I know what's going on in the Black community, and I'm not going to just hire somebody because they're Black. But what I will do instead — if two candidates are equal, give the edge to the Black because we have to play catch-up.”
“Nobody on this panel knows Blacks like Chucky boy here,” he added.
Edwards also posed questions about probation being a huge issue in the community, serious concerns about police reform and police brutality and illegal guns on the streets.
Peruto said kids from age 16 to 19 are a very dangerous age. “They're violent. They're trying to impress the older guys and we have to keep an eye on these guys. I represent them. They come in here and they think it's funny,” he said. “They put on a show for the girls that are watching for the drug dealers. I know what I'm dealing with. I'm not growing up in a glass house. Each case is dangerous, and we need to remove them from society.”
Peruto realized he’s going to lose a lot of votes this way. “So be it, I'm telling the truth. I know who is dangerous and who is not. And from 16 to 19, it's our most dangerous age group.”
