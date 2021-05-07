The three candidates for district attorney expressed sharply different views of the job in a virtual forum Thursday night.
The incumbent, Larry Krasner, touted his record on increasing diversity in the office and said he had exonerated 20 innocent people.
Carlos Vega, Krasner's challenger in the May 18 primary, promised to reduce violence in the community, "especially communities of color," using a strategy called "focused deterrence."
Peruto, the lone Republican candidate, said young criminals aged 16-19 are the most dangerous, and "we need to remove them from society.”
Here is a summary of some of the candidates' comments at the forum, which was sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.'s Omega Omega Chapter.
Larry Krasner
Krasner said his record on increasing diversity was the best of any agency in the city and the best in the history of the office. “We increased the number of Black attorneys as of this September by 100%. We have increased the number of Black employees by 136%. We have also made sure that innocent people sitting in jail got out of jail,” Krasner said.
Krasner also alleged that Vega had prosecuted a defendant he knew was innocent, while the DA's office has exonerated 20 innocent people in Krasner's first term.
“You may want to compare that to the record of Mr. Vega, which includes prosecuting Anthony Wright, a man who he knew for certain was innocent because of DNA. And yet he went and took that man back for a second trial. The jury threw it out in less than an hour. And the city was sued with a result of $10 million of your tax dollars. We cannot have a chief prosecutor who has no regard for the truth,” Krasner said.
Krasner said his office has had no hesitation about charging police officers who are on duty and kill unarmed people by shooting them without legal justification. And he highlighted that Vega has been endorsed by the city police union, the Fraternal Order of Police.
“The main PAC that supports them is known as the Protect Our Police PAC founded by members of the FOP and its main funder gave half a million dollars. This is the same guy who gave $20 million to Donald Trump. There is a circle here and, in the circle, we find Donald Trump who was endorsed by the leash of the FOP,” Krasner said.
Carlos Vega
Vega said he would institute a program of "focused deterrence" against gun violence. According to his description of the program, law enforcement agencies, include those at state and federal levels, would identify individuals perpetrating violence in the community, then offer them alternatives. In one alternative, political, community and church leaders and social workers would offer jobs, training, social services, while the other alternative would be aggressive prosecutions.
Vega, who was an assistant district attorney until he was fired after Krasner was elected, said had decided to run for office because he had experienced violence growing up in New York, where his mother had opened a grocery store after moving from Puerto Rico. “We were burglarized. We were robbed at gun point and knife point. Also growing up, many of my friends were swallowed up by the streets. Many of them died of drug overdoses. Others ended up in jail having committed crimes to feed that addiction,” he said.
“I've always wanted to be a prosecutor because I wanted to be the voice for a person like my mother, and also to show a measure of compassion for those people who are good people that did not have that opportunity,” Vega said. “I believe I have the experience, the humility to listen to others, to bring in reform, but also will reduce the violence in our community, especially communities of color.”
He also said officers who commit crimes should be "properly" prosecuted. He described Krasner's criticism of his relationship to the FOP as "the comment of a rich, white out-of-touch elitist and said he had been "slandered and maligned. ... no one owns me.”
Krasner replied, “Mr. Vega is well aware that as a child, my father was physically disabled, that we were supported on SSI, that I ate food stamps when I was in high school, that I graduated public high school, that I went to college and law school on loans that I pay.”
Chuck Peruto
Peruto said he is running because "when people are living in absolute fear, something needs change." He said the progressive movement in law enforcement "has some good points, but they're inventing new words like mass incarceration, and other reforms that are just hurting us.”
Peruto criticized Krasner for offering overly lenient plea bargains in order to inflate the office's conviction rate.
Peruto said he would “meet with the board of judges to straighten them out too” because the lenient sentences are not helping.
“We have to make sure that we get my six judges that I've been asking for to hear nothing but guns and shooting cases so that the public understands through advertisement if you carry a gun illegally without a permit, then you're going to go to jail on a first offense,” he said.
Peruto said youth from age 16 to 19 are "our most dangerous age group." “They're violent. They're trying to impress the older guys and we have to keep an eye on these guys. I represent them. They come in here and they think it's funny,” he said. “They put on a show for the girls that are watching for the drug dealers. I know what I'm dealing with. I'm not growing up in a glass house. Each case is dangerous, and we need to remove them from society.”
Peruto said he has a lot of Black friends “that I actually hang out with. I go to their houses, they come to my house, we eat together, and we party together and some of them are lawyers. I have my ears to the ground. I know what's going on in the Black community, and I'm not going to just hire somebody because they're Black. But what I will do instead — if two candidates are equal, give the edge to the Black because we have to play catch-up.”
“Nobody on this panel knows Blacks like Chucky boy here,” he added.
