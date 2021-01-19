Washington, D.C., has taken a number of precautions to ensure the safety of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday.
Due to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, many congressional Democrats believe there is an increased threat to the Capitol, and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has encouraged Americans to participate virtually and stay away from the inauguration.
“On Jan. 20, there will be a transition of power, and we will work together, and with our partners in the federal government, to ensure the safety of the National Capital Region,” said Bowser, a Democrat, along with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia in a joint call held Monday in preparation for the inauguration.
“Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C., and to instead participate virtually,” they said in a statement.
“In this very trying time, Jan. 6 was a dark moment for our nation. But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents,” the statement said.
According to the U.S. Capitol Police, safety enhancements that have been implemented include global fencing and street closures surrounding the Capitol Grounds.
The number of National Guard security personnel has also been increased to an estimated 25,000, from states including Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Virginia.
Despite the preparations for the inauguration, the area still faces many problems resulting from the storming of the Capitol. Emmanuel Ojomo, a D.C. resident and recent college graduate, said the city is still on edge despite the security.
“I feel like the atmosphere of the city is very annoyed and shocked,“ said Ojomo. “It doesn’t make sense to me how they allowed the storming of the Capitol to happen. They beat up the peaceful protesters during the Black Lives Matter movements, but allowed a bunch of people to just walk into one of the most secure buildings in the country. There is a clear division, which is sad. ... They had the audacity to storm the White House. Who’s to say they can’t do anything else?”
“I do feel like the Mayor has done everything that she can,” Ojomo continued. “I think the enhanced security measures will deter people from going and deter something from happening, but I feel bad for the people that are inconvenienced by this.”
