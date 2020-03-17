Curtis Gans Sr., a former Amtrak employee, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was 80.
He was born on June 20, 1939 to Henry Gans Jr. and Thelma Murray Gans. He had 17 siblings. He was affectionately known as “Poppy” by his family and friends while growing up in Sharon Hill.
Gans attended high school in Darby Township and worked at General Electric Company as an electric rod/ components assembler, in Upland. He was a custodian at both Tully Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sharon Hill and Third Presbyterian Church in Chester and a lead track man during his time employed by the Amtrak/Conrail Division.
Gans also performed many odd jobs and handyman work in Philadelphia as a youth and adult. He was well known in his hometown as a competent amateur barber and had many customers in Sharon Hill, Chester, and Darby Township. He once worked in Brooklyn, New York during his late teens at an aluminum can manufacturing warehouse.
He was married to the late Dolores A. Gans of Chester. He was the father of nine children.
Gans was very creative and painted in his spare time. He played the bass guitar left handed and was a member of an amateur singing group. He used to rewire the strings on his instrument to accommodate his self-taught unique playing style.
Gans loved listening to George Benson, Grover Washington Jr., Frankie Beverly, The Dixie Hummingbirds, The Blackbyrds, Ray Charles, “Muddy” Waters and Curtis Mayfield.
He enjoyed discussing the Bible, political and religious issues with his brothers, Joe and Charles in his later years.
He was preceded in death by his wife; children, John and Eunice "Denise" and siblings, Thelma Gans Von Tonny, Juanita Gans Boyland, Henry Gans III, Lorenzo W. Gans, Marlene Gans, Leonard Gans, Charles Gans, John F. Gans, Catherine B. Gans and Milton M. Gans.
He is survived by: his children, Elinore “Lynn,” Michael, Sheila, Harry, Dolores Ann; Curtis “Curt” Gans Jr. and Noreen; granddaughters, Deniece Gans-Torruellas and Delilia Gans-Torruellas; siblings, Norma Gans-Northington, Bishop Joseph Gans, Clarence "Buster" Gans, Clara Gans-Norman, Byron Gans and Gregory Gans and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held March 26 at 11 a.m. at Claude J. Edney Memorial Chapel, 634 Sharon Avenue, Sharon Hill. Burial is in Mount Lawn Cemetery in Sharon Hill.
