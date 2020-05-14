HAVANA — Cuba’s foreign minister on Tuesday accused the Trump administration of inspiring the gunman who attacked the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C., last month.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also criticized Trump officials for remaining silent about the April 30 attack, which he called a sign of U.S. government “complicity.”

The U.S. Embassy in Havana said in a statement that its officials are dedicated to protecting embassies, and it described the U.S. legal process as “transparent, with strict jurisprudence and much information about cases available to the public.”’

Alexander Alazo Baro, a 42-year-old Cuban immigrant to the U.S., was taken into custody after he fired 32 shots at the embassy on April 30. He was charged with a violent attack on a foreign official or premises, willfully damaging property of a foreign government and firearms charges.

The attack damaged the building’s facade and at least one statue on the embassy grounds. Rodriguez on Tuesday played embassy security camera footage of the incident, showing Baro waving an American flag outside the compound’s fence and later shooting at the building with an AK-47 rifle.

The footage also showed the moment police arrived and wrestled Baro to the ground.

Alazo told investigators that he had been treated at a psychiatric hospital and that his wife, a nurse, had told him to seek treatment when he was hearing voices in his head. He was prescribed medication in March after a visit to a psychiatric facility but had not been “completely compliant with his medication,” court papers said.

Cuba has denounced the attack as a “terrorist” assault, and accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of encouraging violence against Cuba with hostile rhetoric towards the Cuban government.

Alazo, of Aubrey, Texas, told authorities that he sprayed the front of the embassy building with nearly three dozen rounds because he wanted to “get them before they could get him,” according to court papers. Rounds pierced the bronze statue of Jose Marti, the Cuban writer and national hero, as well as the columns and facade of the building on a busy street in the Adams-Morgan section of the city.

“If this had happened in the middle of the day there would have been carnage,” Cuba’s Ambassador to the United States Jose Ramon Cabanas said while he showed the damage to journalists from The Associated Press soon after the incident.

Alazo, who told investigators he was born in Cuba and served in the Cuban Army, had moved to Mexico in 2003 before claiming political asylum in the U.S. a few years later. He went back to Cuba in 2014 to preach at a church and began receiving threats from organized crime groups there, he told police.

Alazo, who had been living in his car and moving from state to state for several months, drove to Washington, D.C., to target the Cuban Embassy “because he wanted to get them before they got him, referring to the Cuban government, for the constant threats from the organized Cuban criminal organization,” according to court papers.

Police suspected that Alazo had been sleeping at rest stops and in parking lots for at least nine months because he said he thought Cuban organized crime figures were after him and he wanted to protect his family.

He bought a Glock 19 handgun in Texas but traded it about a month ago for an AK-47 assault rifle because he thought the firearm would give him better protection for his family, he told investigators. When he arrived at the embassy around 2 a.m. April 30, he began yelling and tried to light a Cuban flag on fire but wasn’t successful, the documents said.

Alazo then grabbed an American flag and was continuing to shout that he “was a Yankee” before he grabbed the AK-47 from his car and opened fire toward the embassy, court papers said. Investigators recovered 32 shell casings from the street where Alazo had been standing, officials said.

There were employees inside the embassy at the time, including the chief of mission, police said. No one was hurt.