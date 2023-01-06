Johnson C. Smith University President Clarence Armbrister is retiring in June.
Armbrister announced his decision Jan.3 with a letter to alumni stating he made his decision over the holiday break with input from his family. Armbrister’s five-year contract expires in June, but he’ll remain as senior advisor to his successor through early 2024.
“It is a bittersweet moment for me and my family because we love this university and the unparalleled opportunities HBCUs like ours provide for thousands of students across the country each year,” Armbrister said. “Nonetheless, my contract is expiring at the end of this school year, and I have decided to take the opportunity, at 66, to start a new chapter in my life, to pursue personal interests and spend time with family.”
His wife, Denise, and he have five children and three grandchildren.
The native of Miami, Florida, native has strong Philadelphia ties. Armbrister received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science (concentrating in public policy) and in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He held senior administrative and leadership positions at Temple University, the School District of Philadelphia and Girard College.
He was treasurer for the city of Philadelphia beginning in 1994 and helped raise its debt ratings from junk bond to investment grade, according to his online biography. He also wore many hats at the School District of Philadelphia School including managing director, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, and advanced the conversation on inadequate funding to urban schools, the biography said.
JCSU’s board of trustees will launch a national search for a new president with the expectation of hiring Armbrister’s successor in time for the start of the 2023-24 academic year.
“We’re searching for a transformational leader who can move the university to the next level,” trustees chair Steven Boyd said, “by focusing everything we do on enhancing the quality of education we provide, the breadth of our programs, and the public-private partnerships we have established across this region.”
