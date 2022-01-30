If you’ve ever wondered what artists do with samples, leftover merchandise or items that turned out a little differently than anticipated? Art Star’s annual CRAP Baazar is the answer for local artists. The free-to-attend weekend-long affair goes from Jan. 29-30. The crafts, goods, and arts fundraiser will provide local handmade goods for participants to enjoy. Returning to The Bourse Food Hall for another year of community fun, Art Star welcomes the in-person community and is excited to get back to supporting the arts for a cause.
“About five years ago, we came up with the CRAP bazaar idea. My business partner and I were thinking what can we do after the crazy holiday rush? What can we do to give ourselves a boost, to give artists a boost?” co-owner of Art Star Megan Brewster said.
CRAP bazaar is a very informal showcase for artists to rid themselves of work for low prices, all while benefiting two local non-profits and the arts community in Philadelphia. “We’re doing it for the artist,” Megan said.
With a long-standing tradition of pulling a plethora of local artisans and vendors, this bazaar serves two purposes: offering accessible crafts and goods while supporting local causes.
“Every year, we give 25 percent of the profits to the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and then we choose a local non-profit that is somehow related to the arts and serves the lower-income communities,” Brewster says. Besides the ACLU, Art Star will also be supporting Modest Transitions: A Home for Inclusion & Healing, a black-owned business offering low-income art classes and community-based workshops.
When asked why she felt this non-profit was deserving of the profits, it seemed simple for Brewster, “I just feel like anytime money is put into your community, you’re going to see the benefits firsthand; because we are an art-based organization we believe art is so important and a lot of people don’t have access to it, so I think we have to support people who are creating that opportunity for others,” says Brewster.
You can’t talk about in-person events without mentioning the COVID protocols. Having done virtual crafts show, Brewster understands that in-person shows bring a certain excitement from longtime shoppers. “We did take the bazaar virtual for a couple years during COVID. People were just so excited to get back to shopping,” says Brewster. With masks required and limiting the number of guests in the Bourse at a time, Brewster is hopeful that the weekend will give all attendees plenty of time to shop around without fear of overcrowding or exposure.
“It’s a huge sale! You can buy artwork at super cheap prices and I think customers are so excited because it’s almost like a little treasure hunt and we call it a rummage sale,” says Brewster. “There’s a saying one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. It’s a way to get art very affordably, so it ties in with our whole idea that art should be accessible to everyone.”
Check out Art Star CRAP Bazaar from 11 AM — 5 PM on Jan. 29-30 at The Bourse Food Hall. For more info, visit, artstarphilly.com
