South Africa’s ruling party is cracking down on leaders implicated in corruption, a move that may help it woo back disgruntled voters and reclaim control of several key cities in local government elections in October.
The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday suspended Ace Magashule, a top official who’s facing charges including money laundering and fraud. His sidelining came a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party needs to do more to combat graft that became endemic during his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s nine-year rule.
Internal polls conducted by the ANC show that corruption, rather than rampant unemployment and inequality, tops the list of voter concerns, said Fikile Mbalula, the party’s head of elections and a member of its decision-making National Executive Committee. Forcing Magashule to step aside should go some way to proving it’s serious about tackling the scourge.
“The ANC is faced with a choice to renew or die,” Mbalula said in an interview. “At some point we did veer away from good values and we are prepared to break with the past.”
The ANC said in 2017 that officials facing criminal charges should quit their posts. Its top leaders decided last month to implement the directive and suspend errant members who refuse to step aside. Bongani Bongo, an ANC lawmaker who previously served as Zuma’s state security minister, is among others in the firing line. He and Magashule both deny wrongdoing.
Founded in 1912, the ANC is the oldest political movement in the continent; it led the fight against white-minority rule. It took power under Nelson Mandela in the first multiracial elections in 1994 and has secured an outright majority in every national vote since.
The party was rocked by corruption scandals during Zuma’s rule, and the government has since estimated that more than 500 billion rand ($35 billion) was stolen from its coffers.
The ANC nearly lost control because of looting in Johannesburg; the economic hub, Tshwane, which includes the capital; Pretoria; and several other cities in 2016, when the most recent municipal election was held.
The party’s fortunes have picked up since it forced Zuma from office in 2018 and replaced him with Ramaphosa. It reclaimed power in Johannesburg after an opposition coalition unraveled, and its share of the vote ticked up in national polls in 2019.
Magashule, who as ANC secretary general oversaw the day-to-day running of the party, has repeatedly undermined Ramaphosa’s authority. His exit should help the president consolidate his control over the ANC and give him greater leeway to revive the coronavirus-battered economy.
The ANC plans to focus on door-to-door campaigning for the October vote because of limitations on large gatherings imposed due to the coronavirus, according to Mbalula. The party aims to win outright majorities in all the main cities but is prepared to work with any opposition party should the need arise.
The ruling party could be impeded by a lack of funds — it owes millions of rand to the national tax agency and other creditors — and its ability to raise new money could be hindered by new public disclosure rules. Its relationship with labor unions and the South African Communist Party, which have backed it in prior elections, has also been strained by the government’s attempts to pare back spending and freeze civil-servant wages.
