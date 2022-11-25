Janes Memorial United Methodist Church
Lead Pastor John T. Brice
47 E Haines St, Philadelphia, Pa 19144
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. in person or online on Facebook
Tuesday Leadership Plugged-in at 6 p.m.
Wednesday Re-Charge at 7 p.m.
Janes Memorial United Methodist Church
Lead Pastor John T. Brice
47 E Haines St, Philadelphia, Pa 19144
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. in person or online on Facebook
Tuesday Leadership Plugged-in at 6 p.m.
Wednesday Re-Charge at 7 p.m.
Watch live coverage as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers a floor speech on her future plans as NBC News projects Republicans will gain control of the House of Representatives next year.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.