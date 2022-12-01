Monumental Baptist Church
Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. J. Wendell Mapson, Jr.
4948 Locust St, Philadelphia, Pa 19139
Sunday Worship at 10 a.m. in person or on Facebook
Bible study on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Facebook
Ministry Matters by Pastor Mapson on Mondays at 8 a.m. on Facebook
