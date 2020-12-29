The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations is running “very smoothly” in Philadelphia as nursing home residents and health care workers are set to get their first doses this week, the city’s top doctor says.

A total of 18,366 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Tuesday, said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. The first doses were given to city health care workers on Dec. 16.

The city will receive approximately 8,800 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, along with 9,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. Farley expects the city will receive roughly the same number of doses for the next two weeks.

Farley admitted the city was receiving a “relatively small amount of vaccine,” but he called for health care workers and others to remain patient.

“Over time, everyone who wants a vaccine will get it but it's going to take us a long time ... to make it available,” Farley said.

The city does not yet have data related to the racial breakdown of who has received the vaccine, Farley said.

This week pharmacies, who have a contract with the federal government, will begin administering vaccinations to nursing home staff and residents. Farley was uncertain whether those vaccinations had started as of Tuesday afternoon.

The vaccines will be distributed equitably to nursing homes because all facilities in the city have requested that vaccinations be provided to their staff and residents, Farley said.

While a new variant of the virus, which was first reported in Britain, has not been identified in the U.S., Farley said the variant was “likely” circulating somewhere in the nation. That’s because a specialized COVID-19 test is required to identify the variant, which has been done to a limited number of overall tests.

The health commissioner called on anyone who has traveled to the U.K. and tested positive for COVID-19 recently to contact the city’s health department.

Farley said it remains “speculation” whether the new variant is more transmissible. The vaccines should prevent the new variant, he said.

The city’s COVID-19 seven-day average case rates have dropped 40% since Nov. 20, when the Kenney administration put in place stricter coronavirus restrictions that closed down gyms, indoor dining at restaurants, and more. COVID-19 cases have risen 16% in Pennsylvania during that time period.

While Farley credited the city’s Safer at Home restrictions for reducing the spread of COVID-19 case counts, virus cases and deaths remain high.

Farley warned about a potential uptick in cases due to those who traveled during the Christmas holiday and those expected to gather for New Year’s celebrations.

Farley urged people not to gather for New Year’s Day events with those outside their immediately household.

The city will continue to maintain coronavirus restrictions banning indoor dining at restaurants, event gatherings, indoor instruction at colleges, organized sports and other riskier settings through Jan. 15 as planned.

Farley said the city will relax other restrictions, including allowing gyms and museums to open, starting Jan. 4 when the state-level restrictions end. Yet restrictions on how those activities operate will remain in place.