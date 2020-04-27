It's difficult being a sports fan during the current COVID-19 crisis.
There are no current games to watch as the Nation Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball are all in hiatus. Their various degrees of suspended animation will hopefully end soon as states begin to reopen for business.
The National Football League has just competed its 2020 draft. It's supposed to be a glorious time for fans as they watch their favorite team replenish with young talent. Eagles fans should really be happy with the club's selections and there are several outstanding story lines. For example, first round draft choice, Texas Christian University wide receiver Jalen Reagor, is following in the footsteps of his father, Montae Reagor, who played defensive end for the Eagles.
The Eagles selection of University of Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was controversial but the Heisman Trophy runner-up has the potential to be an exciting player. Hurts formerly starred at the University of Alabama.
In picking University of Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor, the Eagles took a gamble on a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder who recorded 72 total and 57 solo tackles this season. A Seventh-day Adventists, Taylor only played six quarters of high school football at South Pike High in Magnolia, Mississippi. Taylor, his older brother Ladarris, and their mother, Stephanie Taylor, spent Friday nights watching Christian programming and studying the Bible. Saturdays were reserved for church services.
The excitement normally reserved for things like the NFL Draft is dulled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between wearing masks, practicing social distancing and monitoring news reports, the world of sports is spinning in a direction of irrelevance.
There was a time when sports took fans away from the problems of the world. Not anymore. The last place where people want to be these days is in a 70,000-seat stadium watching a sporting event.
It's hard to think about the thrill of athletic competition when people are struggling. Death, unemployment and starvation mean more than wins, losses and personnel moves. That's the reality of where things are in 2020.
It's difficult to be optimistic in a pessimistic situation. That's where the sports universe is presently and there doesn't seem to be a way out of it. It's depressing to think that sold out sporting events may be a thing of the past.
The COVID-19 pandemic is real and may have altered the way sports is viewed forever.
