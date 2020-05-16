As we have been faced with this COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to God for the countless first responders and all of those who are serving others. This crisis is one we shall never forget, and we are grateful to God that this too shall pass. Equally important is our opportunity to vote on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, and in my humble opinion, to not vote is as deadly as this virus. I also believe this president has caused so much pain to countless people, as his attack on African Americans and other minorities has not ceased. In the name of safety, he is proposing to stop immigrants from coming into our country. This is simply a political ploy he is using, as well as placing his name on money that is designated, in particular, to low income families; his way of trying to convey to them he is responsible for the money they receive.

Prayerfully, COVID-19 will come to pass, and we will resume our normalcy, for this is not the new norm we are experiencing, nor is it the new norm to be saddled with a president who has his own agenda. We have to remember, countless people lost their lives for the right to vote, therefore, we cannot afford to stay home. We must take full advantage of voting, whether by mail-in or standing in line to cast our vote, even if you have to wear a mask and stand 6 feet apart. Stand and be ready to cast your vote, because we cannot afford another four years of Donald Trump nor his Republican lawmakers.

If we have learned anything from this COVID-19, it is how precious life is. We do not want to lose our lives as the result of this disease or from the hands of those full of racism, classism or sexism. We need a president that has a heart for God’s people of all walks of life. There are some things we can do to protect ourselves from this virus, on the other hand, there are things we can do to protect ourselves from living in a country that has no regard for the welfare of people. We can vote, we must vote, there is too much at stake for us not to vote. This president is counting on us not to go to the polls. We are hearing so little about this upcoming election, it appears to be part of the plan to keep us imprisoned. Do not allow this disease to take away the important things of life such as freedom, democracy, liberty, justice or good will. We can make a difference with our vote. We owe it to God, as well as to one another. Many of us have volunteered to help each other during this crisis. Let us volunteer to help people get to the polls, to register online or anything else we can do to bring people out on election day.

We say, we are one nation under God. Let us demonstrate this by casting our vote for the underserved, for the least, the lost, the lonely, for those incarcerated, for those who need decent housing, and for those who need quality education. Now is the time for us to respond. Let us remember our foreparents who weathered slavery and death for the right to vote. We cannot hide behind church and state. As a people of God, we love God and serve people by supporting them and loving them. May our vote not only count for ourselves but for our brothers and sisters of all walks of life.

We cannot say we love God and not love people. On Tuesday, June 2nd join me in prayer and in voting, as according to the Word of God, “If my people who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land.” We can begin the healing process by voting.