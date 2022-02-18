Unfortunately, most proposals to regulate guns in the Republican-controlled state legislature have failed.
In fact, state Republican lawmakers have moved in the opposite direction.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has had to veto universal concealed carry and other GOP efforts to loosen firearm laws.
Faced with a state legislature that has blocked nearly all gun legislation, Philadelphia has sought to enact its own laws to counter record levels of gun violence in the city in the past few years.
However, this week the city’s attempt to hold straw purchasers of guns accountable took a serious blow when a Philadelphia ordinance that requires gun owners to tell police when a firearm has been lost or stolen was ruled illegal.
A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel ruled unanimously Monday against the city law and issued a permanent injunction, saying the state Uniform Firearms Act preempts it. Philadelphia Police had sought a $2,000 fine against a man charged with violating the lost-and-stolen reporting mandate.
The judges cited a 1996 state Supreme Court decision that said assault weapons restrictions in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh were not allowed because the Uniform Firearms Act put authority to regulate firearms in the hands of the state legislature.
The defendant had pleaded guilty in January 2019 to other firearms offenses, telling a city judge he had been the straw purchaser of six guns. At that hearing, the judge had denied his request for an injunction against the Philadelphia lost-and-stolen firearms ordinance.
A one-size-fits-all approach does not allow for city officials in large cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to use every reasonable tool to deal with gun violence.
At least one of the state court judges seems to understand the need for local say in gun legislation.
Senior Judge Bonnie Brigance Leadbetter, one of the three Commonwealth Court jurists who ruled against the city ordinance on Monday, urged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to reconsider that 1996 legal standard and to allow local restrictions “narrowly tailored to local necessities.”
“The overwhelming blight of gun violence occurring in the City of Philadelphia, of which I believe we can take judicial notice, and the policy issues argued by the city in the case before us, call for a recognition that local conditions may well justify more severe restrictions than are necessary statewide," Leadbetter wrote.
She said it violates the fundamental right to life and liberty when children can't walk on a street near their homes without the risk of being shot.
“It is neither just to impose unnecessarily harsh limits in communities where they are not required nor consistent with simple humanity to deny basic safety regulations to citizens who desperately need them,” Leadbetter wrote. She and both of the other judges who heard the appeal, Patricia McCullough and Anne Covey, were elected as Republicans.
We agree with Leadbetter’s statement. The record level of gun violence in Philadelphia justifies stronger gun safety laws than may be necessary statewide.
A spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney said the city will appeal. Hopefully, the state Supreme Court will side with the city’s position.
