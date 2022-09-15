City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas on Thursday introduced a resolution calling for hearings to examine the Philadelphia Youth Network for problems paying teenagers in the Work Ready Program.
Thomas read several comments responding to his social media post about the problems.
He said the pay issues are unacceptable in light of the city's ongoing gun violence problem with young people and the fact that they are being punished even though they made a "good decision" to get a job and not participate in bad behavior.
The problem came to light after news reports about teenagers not getting paid for several weeks.
The group issued a statement saying it is working to resolve the problem.
In other news, Council President Darrell Clarke said that the body voted to transfer a number of city-owned properties for its "Turn the Key" program to address affordable housing, which is part of Council’s Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPI).
In 2020, NPI was passed by Council to provide $400 million in funding for housing efforts, including $113 million for affordable housing production in the city.
In addition, Turn the Key is scheduled to provide more than 1,000 energy-efficient three-bedroom units on city-owned land. According Clarke the monthly mortgage for these homes will be about $1,200. By comparison, the average monthly rent in Philadelphia is about $1,650.
In other business, Council is also considering legislation to extend the the city’s eviction diversion program. This program helped thousands of renters stay in their homes during the pandemic, when they were economically strapped. The program is set to expire at the end of the year.
"This has been a model of hope and action in difficult times," said Councilmember Helen Gym, who introduced the bill Thursday.
According to WHYY news reports, Gym said she expects the initiative, which dates back to August 2020, to evolve and take shape through the legislative process.
Also in honor of the life of Philadelphia's own Rakim Hasheem Allen, known as PnB Rock, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson introduced a resolution recognizing his contributions to the city and artistic community at large. Councilmember Cindy Bass was a co-sponsor of the resolution.
The resolution states: "PnB Rock's path of perseverance and redemption, along with his artistry, are an example for youth in Philadelphia and beyond. As such, it is fitting that he be remembered in the wake of his tragic death."
