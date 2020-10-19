U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) crossed the bridge Sunday to take part in three Philadelphia-area events sponsored by the Biden-Harris campaign. The events centered around Black voters, especially Black male voters. The former presidential nominee said the campaign is not simply asking them to vote but wants them to know that every vote counts.

“If we don’t vote for ourselves, we fall prey to the potholes that people leave for us of voter suppression,” Booker said. “When courting the Black vote, we need to do it in a way that literally is about speaking to them, to their needs and to the issues of Black men. We need to explain to them why their vote matters.”

In a year filled with social unrest, racial violence and a global pandemic, Black people, especially Black males are disheartened by the political process. Chris Woods, president of the Local 1199C, which represents the city’s hospital and health care employees, encountered this overall feeling at a voter registration event this weekend.

“We had our voter registration event yesterday in North Philly. We were on the street corners talking to a lot of the young guys and we kept hearing the same thing over and over. They said their vote doesn’t count, their issues don’t matter. They want to know what’s going to really change,” he said.

Booker said he understands why Black males especially distrust the system but that they shouldn’t let fear win and that’s what the opposition is hoping for.

“I understand that some Black men wonder what their vote does,” Booker said. “When we see the conditions often of our community and we see the prevalence of bigotry still in our country when we see higher systems like the criminal justice system, which is disproportionately come down against Black men, it’s easy to become dismayed. Go out and vote now. Don’t wait, trust the satellite sites. Trust the process. A lot of people are telling you not to, but please, trust the process.”

Woods said he has made headway with young Black voters by speaking to them one on one and letting them know they are heard. He said the real work begins after Nov. 3.

“I let them know that they could relate to me and I could relate to them. I broke it down to one of the lowest levels that they could comprehend, and we got folks to register and we got people to participate and now we just got to follow up with them over the next few weeks as we get ready for this historical election. We need to make sure that they participate but we also need to show them that post the election, your vote does matter, and your issues do matter. I think that’s really the job that we really have to do to close the gap. We have to serve them after the election is over and hold people accountable,” Woods shared.

Booker stressed the importance of the African American male’s vote in this upcoming election.

“As one of the few Black men, ever to serve in the United States Senate, I can tell you that your vote matters,” Booker said. “If we would have seen just a 5% increase or a 10% increase in Black men voting then Donald Trump would have never won in 2016. So, you do have the power. In fact, they are trying to make you believe and don’t have the power and your vote doesn’t matter. They are putting millions of dollars into targeting Black men to tell them ‘your vote doesn’t matter’, and pushing laws to suppress African Americans’ ability to vote. I just think that this is a time when we have to take back our power as Black men and manifest that power through our activism and our votes.”