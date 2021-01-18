A photo in Sunday’s Business section incorrectly identified Joe Meade.
Comcast Spectacor has named Meade vice president of Community Relations and Government Affairs.
Meade starts his new role Feb. 22. He will lead the company’s strategy and program development efforts, with a primary focus on growing the game of hockey within greater Philadelphia.
Meade is chief of staff to the La Salle University president and executive director of Government and Community Affairs. He was previously executive director of Government and External Affairs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
