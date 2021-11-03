The path to preventing Type 2 diabetes. 2
Number of youth with diabetes rises sharply. 3
New advice: Screen overweight adults at 35. 4
Diabetes deaths jumped 15% in 2020. 5
12 tips for healthy eating. 6
How to reverse insulin resistance. 8
Hip hop artists sound alarm for diabetes awareness. 9
In 'amputation lottery,' Black people lose. 10
