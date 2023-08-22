This year marks the 12th anniversary of an important consumer protection that sprang up as a response to millions of foreclosures and the resulting Great Recession. Today, just as then, all consumers need assurances that whether purchasing goods or services, they pay a fair price. For the first time in our nation’s history, a federal agency’s sole role became dedicated to consumers’ financial protection.

Since its creation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has honored its mission by returning a cumulative total of $17.5 billion to 200 million consumers who have been harmed by violations of federal consumer financial protection law. Its Victim Relief Fund administers the return of hard-earned monies to consumers as canceled debts or reduced principal and for other illegal transactions.

Charlene Crowell is a senior fellow with the Center for Responsible Lending.

