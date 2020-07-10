Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness
We fought for these ideals
We shouldn't settle for less
A black man goes for a run - dangerous
And black man in a car- dangerous
They must be trying to injure us.
You could look up the definition of injustice
But it couldn't describe how unfair it is
For George Floyd’s daughter to sleep restless
I could never imagine what his family goes though
To go through what you went through...
To be in your shoes...
7 years ago I was your daughter’s age
I had no cares at that age
No injustice to go through, just house rules to abide
You left this earth way too soon
So many memories you will now miss out on
Buts it’s already over now
Killed in the country our father left for us
By the people trained to protect us, somehow.
