Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness

We fought for these ideals

We shouldn't settle for less

A black man goes for a run - dangerous

And black man in a car- dangerous

They must be trying to injure us.

You could look up the definition of injustice

But it couldn't describe how unfair it is

For George Floyd’s daughter to sleep restless

I could never imagine what his family goes though

To go through what you went through...

To be in your shoes...

7 years ago I was your daughter’s age

I had no cares at that age

No injustice to go through, just house rules to abide

You left this earth way too soon

So many memories you will now miss out on

Buts it’s already over now

Killed in the country our father left for us

By the people trained to protect us, somehow.

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness

We fought for these ideals

We shouldn't settle for less.