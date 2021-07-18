CHESTER — The Head Start program at Delaware County Intermediate Unit (DCIU) will receive almost $8 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Access to high-quality early childhood education is critical to young learners and their families,” said U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-5), who announced the grant last week in a press release. She previously helped secure a $7.6 million grant for the program in 2020.
“By investing in programs like Head Start, which eliminates the cost burden of preschool for low-income families and helps prepare children for success in kindergarten, we are investing in our country’s future. It is imperative that we treat access to early childhood education as a national priority — including through support for Head Start.”
DCIU’s Head Start program provides subsidized preschool and an array of other services to 1,000 children and families at five locations throughout the county.
“DCIU is very pleased to once again be the recipient of this grant funding to continue the Head Start program in Delaware County, an honor which we’ve proudly maintained for over 20 years,” said Dr. Maria Edelberg, DCIU’s executive director.
“We are especially grateful for Congresswoman Scanlon’s ongoing advocacy of the DCIU Head Start program. She shares in our commitment to providing high-quality social and educational supports to children and families throughout our county, and we truly appreciate her passionate support.”
In addition to preschool, Head Start participants receive health screenings and nutritious meals; families are connected with medical, dental and mental health services; support is offered to help achieve housing stability, continued education, and financial security; and parent-child relationships are strengthened by engaging families in the learning and development of their child.
Delaware County has been a part of the national Head Start effort since its beginning, and Delaware County Intermediate Unit became the grantee in 1999.
