As African Americans we are blessed to have so many gifted children. Too often the media portrays our Black youth in a negative light. If we are not careful, we will arrive at the conclusion that our youth are wasting their lives away on the streets. Therefore, it is so important to lift up those youth who are accomplishing great things daily. I’m grateful for Mr. Robert Bogle, CEO of the Philadelphia Tribune, who lifts the significant contributions of young people through features such as Youth on the Move. The fact is that there are countless young people striving for excellence academically, spiritually and socially and we need to recognize them.
Bethlehem Baptist Church is just one of the many congregations blessed to have youth who not only excel in a variety of areas but also have compassionate hearts for others. I was compelled to write this article after having a conversation with one such youth here at Bethlehem. She is both gifted and talented and has a heart for people of all walks of life. In my humble view, even as a child, she demonstrates and lives out the life of one with a compassionate heart.
Olivia Bell is a student at Plymouth White Marsh High School. In the summer of 2020 Olivia noticed the gaps in our knowledge and teaching of African history. She immediately sought to address this need through research, going on to increase awareness of not only African history but of African-American history as well. Instead of continuing to view African history through the lens of slavery and colonialization, Olivia discovered the astounding contributions that African and African-American people made on the world. She went on to develop educational materials for elementary and high schools in four crucial areas: the history of Nigeria, African ethnic groups, ancient African empires, and Nubia and the 25th dynasty.
As I listened to Olivia, I was moved by her desire to learn more about the rich history of our people. She later went on to speak of her desire to go to Africa and continue her work of exploring African history and uplifting the community abroad as well as at home. Her parents, Kirk and Angela, were beaming with joy as she received the recognition as one of the students of the month here at Bethlehem. As a father I also rejoiced as I listened to her share her heart as well as her deep desire to make a difference in the church and in the world.
To hear Olivia’s heart caused me to think of the many youth that are striving every day to make this world a better place. As she continues her life journey our prayer is that she will continue to seek knowledge and follow her heart in serving others. Along the way I know that God will be with her and give her the desires of her heart. We pray that as she continues to use her findings to not only benefit herself but to educate others and recognize the contributions of African and African-American people, that she also continues to flourish in all areas of life.
We can never give up on our children. God has given them hearts and minds that continue to need to be cultivated. Those of us who are adults must always encourage, support and pray for them, for it does not yet appear what God has in store for them. What a tremendous blessing it was to have this conversation with Olivia and to know that the future for our people is bright because of young people like her.
Children are a gift from God and as we remember this, we recognize the light in each of them. God speaks to us through the many children accomplishing great things to let us know that all is not lost. As we continue to struggle with racial bigotry in this country and in the world, think of at least one young person and write their names along with the name of Olivia on your heart and remember them in your prayers. God is going to use her and so many of our youth to do glorious things.
As I conclude this writing, as a father and grandfather I encourage you to always pray for your children, encourage them, speak positive things to them, and listen to their heart. The heart of this child, Olivia, touched my heart and I know that she will touch other hearts as she continues to offer herself as a vessel to reach out to others. Thank God for her parents and all of the parents who are nurturing their children and bringing them up in the admonishment on the Lord.
