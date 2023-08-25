Theresa Vargas

Theresa Vargas

The notes I took in college now sit in a dust-covered box in my basement, but I can still remember where on the page my pen stopped moving in class one day.

A professor was delivering a lesson on the social comparison theory, a concept that essentially says people evaluate themselves based on how they stack up against others. We, as humans, the professor explained, constantly compare ourselves to people who are similar to us to determine where we stand and, by extension, in what ways we need to improve.

Theresa Vargas is a local columnist for The Washington Post. Before coming to The Post, she worked at Newsday in New York. She has degrees from Stanford University and Columbia University School of Journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.