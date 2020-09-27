A federal judge on Sept. 14 struck down Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down, calling the restrictions unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV in Pittsburgh invalidated key parts of the Wolf’s administration’s early pandemic response, including his orders requiring people to stay at home and shuttering thousands of businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining.”
Two weeks earlier, a federal judge in Philadelphia took the opposite view in a case that dealt solely with business closures, setting the stage for an appeal.
Whether the federal judge, appointed by President Donald Trump, made the decision based on the correct understanding of constitutional law and not partisan politics will be for legal experts to debate.
What is not up for debate is that Wolf’s decision complied with the recommendations of public health experts who strongly advocated for social distancing.
We also believe that Wolf’s decision saved lives.
Nearly 8,000 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Pennsylvania. Had fewer restrictions been imposed, that toll likely would have been several times higher, said Dr. Mark S. Roberts, director of the Public Health Dynamics Lab at the University of Pittsburgh graduate public health school.
“It clearly has saved lives, no question at all,” he said. “It’s easy to project that there would be two to three times the deaths, at a minimum, with less social distancing,” said Roberts in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer. Roberts’s team developed a model to estimate the impacts of closing and reopening schools, offices, restaurants and stores.
Other studies also support the finding that restrictions have saved lives. In a review of more than 20 studies last week in the Cochrane Library, researchers found that earlier shutdowns seemed to prevent more deaths.
In addition to restrictions and shutdowns, Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said he believes masks are a key to controlling coronavirus spread.
“These face masks are the important, powerful public health tool we have,” Redfield said during recent testimony before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the coronavirus.
Trump and many of his supporters opposed pandemic restrictions and have ridiculed wearing masks.
Last week the United States reached a tragic milestone by surpassing 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.
