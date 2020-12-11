As winter approaches and money and food become scarcer and eviction notices become more widespread, pleas to elected officials for help to save small businesses and employees’ livelihoods will become more urgent.
On top of that, as the year comes to an end, the United States may see “a surge upon a surge” of new coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, says the nation’s top infectious expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The flu season and the tendency for people to head inside and close their windows to the cold wet weather could cause a significant increase the spread of the coronavirus.
The nation is already nearly averaging 200,000 new confirmed cases per day. Since January, when the first infections were reported in the United States, the nation’s total number of cases surpassed 13 million. More than 296,000 people have died.
Fauci said the arrival of vaccines offers a “light at the end of the tunnel.”
The winter will also place additional burdens on homeless and hungry Americans.
The Associated Press reports that renters are still being evicted during the coronavirus pandemic despite a federal order that is supposed to keep them in their homes. The nationwide eviction ban went into effect Sept. 4 and was supposed to replace many state and local bans that had expired. But tenant advocates said there are still people unaware of the directive implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that broadly prevents evictions for nonpayment of rent through the end of 2020.
“With most state and local eviction bans expired, the nationwide directive was seen as the best hope to prevent more than 23 million renters from being evicted amid a stalemate in Congress over tens of billions of dollars in rental assistance. It was also billed as a way to fight the coronavirus, with studies showing evictions can spread the virus and lead to an increase in infections, AP reports.
The coronavirus pandemic and the approaching winter months will also complicate the homelessness problem.
“It’s more complicated and difficult so we are seeing an increase in families who otherwise would never have become homeless,” said Karen Santilli, CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island, a social service agency which has opened an emergency shelter at a former YMCA building in Providence with 30 additional beds that allow for appropriate social distancing. The YMCA building has been vacant for the last two years. Crossroads began renovations earlier this year, when they were awarded COVID-19 relief funds.
Due to the current pandemic and economic crisis, many families have been left struggling to put food on the table and are turning to food banks in record numbers. The Move For Hunger and AVE collaboration will help food banks across the country meet this unprecedented demand, according to a joint statement released by AVE by Korman Communities, a property management company in the Greater Philadelphia area, New Jersey, and San Francisco, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief nonprofit organization in announcing they have renewed their formal partnership for a sixth year to fight hunger and reduce food waste nationwide.
“Before the pandemic, 37 million Americans struggled with hunger, with estimates showing that number could increase by 46% — 17 million more people this year — it has never been more important to come together to help those facing hunger,” said the partners in a joint statement.
Facing inaction in Washington, governors and state lawmakers across the nation are also stepping up to get needed pandemic relief to small businesses, the unemployed, renters and others affected by the widening coronavirus outbreak. Also restaurants are forced to shutter due to the colder weather making outdoor dining no longer viable.
The Democratic governors of Colorado and New Mexico took action during special legislative sessions in November to address the virus-related emergency. The New Mexico Legislature passed a bipartisan relief bill that will deliver a one-time $1,200 check to all unemployed workers and give up to $50,000 to certain businesses.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state took action to help residents “who have real issues about keeping food on their table, a roof over their head.”
But the commendable efforts of local charities and financially struggling state governments will not be enough.
In some cases, state elected officials are spending the last of a federal relief package passed in the spring. Another round of paycheck protection and relief aid for the unemployed and businesses especially hard hit by the pandemic is urgently needed.
As the cold winter weather looms and the coronavirus continues to spread, it is crucial that Congress take urgent action to provide relief to the unemployed and businesses hurt by the pandemic.
