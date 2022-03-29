Philadelphia native Will Smith overshadowed his first-ever Academy Award when he marched onto the Oscars stage and smacked comedian Chris Rock.
The crowd hushed as Smith twice shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”
The altercation happened during Sunday night’s Oscars after Rock made an offensive joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.
Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenge of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.
There has been a history between Rock and the Smiths.
Pinkett Smith was also the subject of jokes from Rock when he hosted the Oscars in 2016. She did not attend the Oscars that year, saying at the time her decision stemmed from a lack of diversity among award nominees and how Black artists were not properly represented.
The irony is that Sunday night was a celebration of diversity.
The confrontation overshadowed Smith’s milestone accomplishment of winning for best actor for his role in “King Richard.”
He was previously nominated twice for best actor, for his role in “Ali” in 2002 and “The Pursuit of Happyness” in 2007. In those films, he portrayed real-life characters: boxing legend Muhammad Ali and Chris Garner, a homeless salesman.
Fellow Philadelphian Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the director of “Summer of Soul,” won an Oscar for best documentary.
Ariana DeBose won the best supporting actress trophy for her breakout performance as the fierce Anita in “West Side Story.” DeBose is the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor to win in the category.
Their accomplishments were overshadowed by the slapping incident.
A few minutes after the confrontation, rapper Sean Combs — on stage to introduce a tribute to “The Godfather” — tried to play peacemaker and suggested Smith and Rock settle their differences at an Oscars afterparty, thus demonstrating the need for conflict resolution even among adult men who are celebrities.
“Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold party,” Combs said.
We hope so.
Smith tarnished his reputation and good guy image.
“Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges,” producer, director and actor Rob Reiner commented on Twitter.
George Takei said Smith’s losing his cool was a bad look when so many people were watching: “Many people, especially kids, look up to actors. Because of that, we have an obligation to try to be good role models. With celebrity comes responsibility.”
They are right.
While Rock crossed the line with his offensive joke, Smith’s violent reaction and the lack of self-control exhibited cannot be condoned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.