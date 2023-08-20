Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump

If former President Donald Trump is convicted under Georgia’s RICO law, he could face a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years. — AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

 Charlie Neibergall

After each criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump, pundits have said something to the effect of “this is the worst indictment yet.” However, Trump’s fourth indictment may, in fact, pose the greatest legal risk to him — both in terms of the nature of the charges and the jurisdiction in which those charges have been brought.

On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced the fourth indictment against Trump — as well as 18 others — for alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. The indictment paints an incredibly damning picture, alleging an organized attempt by the former president and his allies to undermine the fabric of American democracy — something even the most sympathetic defendant will not easily be able to fight. Trump has denied wrongdoing, as have the other defendants who have made public statements to date.

Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of clinical law at New York University School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and a CNN legal analyst.

