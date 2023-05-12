Mall Shooting Texas

The front entrance of a home connected to suspected mall gunman, Mauricio Garcia, is seen on Sunday in Dallas. — AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

 Tony Gutierrez

Police have identified the man who shot and killed at least eight people at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, over the weekend as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

Garcia was killed at the scene, meaning that efforts to determine the motivation for his actions are slower to emerge. On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that, among other possible motivations, authorities were examining whether Garcia was motivated by white-supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs. Social media posts linked to Garcia reinforce this idea.

Philip Bump is a Post columnist based in New York. He writes the newsletter How To Read This Chart and is the author of The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America.

The Washington Post

