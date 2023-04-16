Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson speaks to a crowd of supporters outside of the National Civil Rights Museum on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. Hundreds of supporters marched with Pearson through Memphis to a Shelby County Board of Commissioners meeting, where officials quickly voted 7-0 to restore him to his position. — Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP

 Patrick Lantrip

Republicans who instigated my removal from the Tennessee House last week, along with that of my legislative colleague Rep. Justin Jones, apparently failed to anticipate the nationwide backlash that their actions would engender. Democracy prevailed and the rule of law has won.

This past week, I retook my seat. After a vote held Wednesday afternoon by the Shelby County Commission, I will once again represent the beautifully diverse jurisdiction of District 86 in Memphis in Tennessee’s Assembly — as I did until Thursday of last week, when Republicans voted to remove me and Jones.

Tennessee Rep. Justin J. Pearson is a Democrat and former community activist in Memphis. CNN

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.