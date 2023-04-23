W. Marvin Dulaney

Like many of you, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) has followed the actions that Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and other conservative lawmakers have taken against teaching Black history and the histories of other historically marginalized communities.

We have especially followed the actions taken by DeSantis and the Florida Board of Education on the AP African American Studies course as well as the legislation passed against “woke” curricula in the state. Please see our statement about these actions on our website at www.asalh.org. (“ASALH’s Response to Gov. DeSantis and the African American Studies AP Censorship”).

W. Marvin Dulaney is the president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

Special to NNPA Newswire

