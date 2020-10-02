As Philadelphia charts a path toward a more equitable economy following the COVID-19 pandemic and recession, it’s critical that leaders do not rush to back well-intentioned legislation that will likely have negative impacts on the communities that are the most in need of support and investment. One example is a proposal that could raise energy costs for already burdened small businesses and consumers in order to subsidize the development of electric vehicle (EV) chargers by large energy companies.
It’s important to be clear: This isn’t an argument about the need to develop alternative, safe and clean technologies. Climate change is one of the most important issues facing our country and an issue that is personal for low-income and Black and brown communities in our state and across the country. Research has shown that climate change will hurt poor communities the most, and in Philadelphia, minority neighborhoods have historically been the most impacted by unclean energy, as the high incidence of asthma among children makes clear.
But that shouldn’t mean forcing homeowners and businesses that may already be struggling to subsidize the cost of chargers for electric vehicles through higher electric rates or for small businesses to lose out on economic opportunities that big energy companies will have.
Here are the facts: According to scientists at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Stanford University, “battery electric passenger cars caused well over three times more local air pollution” than traditional vehicles. That means that in Pennsylvania, where the electrical grid is still overwhelmingly reliant upon coal and other fossil fuels to produce electricity, EVs actually create more pollution than traditional gas-powered vehicles.
Additionally, in order to build enough chargers for new EVs, some states have allowed utility companies to raise rates on electric customers — including many who are already having a hard time paying their bills during the economic crisis — in order to cover the cost of building EV chargers.
The transportation package that passed the House this summer included a similar policy, and would also allow utility companies to receive federal grants to develop chargers, even if they have already increased the rates on all of their electric customers to cover the cost of constructing EV chargers.
It is unfair to put new financial burdens on the backs of low-income households, many of whom are likely priced out of owning an electric vehicle, especially when Black and brown households are already paying more for their home energy than other households, according to research from the University of California-Berkeley.
Equally troubling is that the plan passed by the House would inevitably chase away small and medium-sized companies interested in constructing this infrastructure. It would be impossible for small businesses to compete with large utility companies that can use their current customers as piggy banks to pay for the construction of EV chargers, in addition to receiving federal and state funds. Without fair competition, fewer chargers will be built overall — completely defeating the purpose of the policy.
It’s clear that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession it prompted are disproportionately impacting Philadelphia’s Black and brown residents and businesses. That’s why it is critical that when our elected officials, like Congressman Dwight Evans, are examining climate change solutions that these solutions will not only be effective at addressing greenhouse gas emissions but also that these policies don’t unfairly come at the expense of communities that are already hurting.
