Aretha Franklin Will

A smiley face is written with Aretha Franklin’s signature in her 2014 will. — Sarahbeth Maney/Detroit Free Press via AP

 Sarahbeth Maney

A handwritten will in a spiral notebook found wedged between couch cushions months after Aretha Franklin’s 2018 death is valid, a jury in Pontiac, Michigan, decided on July 11. The verdict ended a yearslong legal dispute among three of the soul singer’s four sons over which of three informal wills found in her home should take precedence over the others. As a result, the four-page document, drafted in 2014, will now guide how the singer’s multimillion-dollar estate and royalties will be distributed among her heirs.

The Conversation asked Reid Kress Weisbord and David Horton, two legal scholars who are experts on wills and trusts, to explain what the verdict means and how others can avoid this situation.

Reid Kress Weisbord is at Rutgers University-Newark and David Horton is at the University of California-Davis. The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

